Delhi High Court Advocate Dies In Suspected Suicide

A Delhi High Court advocate tragically died in a suspected suicide after allegedly jumping from a hotel in Connaught Place, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 26-year-old Delhi High Court advocate, Rajesh Singh, died after allegedly jumping from a hotel in Connaught Place.

Police were informed of the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel and found the victim had allegedly jumped from the 15th floor.

Family members have been informed, and no foul play is suspected based on their statement.

A purported suicide note was found, and the police suspect the victim was depressed over some issues.

A 26-year-old Delhi High Court advocate died after allegedly jumping from the 15th floor of a hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said on Monday.

The police said they were informed about the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel around 9.15 pm on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh, a practising advocate at the Delhi High Court who had checked into the hotel the previous evening.

Police Investigate Advocate's Death

"A police team rushed to the hotel and found that the victim, identified as Rajesh Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, had allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of the building," a police statement said.

"The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. As per their statement, no foul play is suspected in the matter," it said.

Suicide Note Found, Depression Suspected

A police officer privy to the investigation said that a purported suicide note was also found, in which the advocate did not blame anyone. The police said he was staying alone in the room.

Teams from the crime department and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called to inspect the scene. Relevant exhibits were lifted and seized, and CCTV footage from the hotel premises was examined, the police said.

A police source said that it is suspected that the victim was depressed over some issues. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In India, suicide is a complex issue with various underlying factors. Police investigations will likely focus on the circumstances leading up to the incident and the authenticity of the suicide note. If foul play is ruled out, the case will likely be closed pending further evidence.