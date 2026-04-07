Delhi Businessman, 80, Ends Life Amid Health Struggles

An 80-year-old Delhi businessman tragically ended his life due to ongoing health problems and personal loss, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his suicide.

Key Points An 80-year-old real estate businessman in Delhi's Mangolpuri area died by suicide using his licensed revolver.

Preliminary police investigation suggests no foul play, with the death attributed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The deceased, Umrao Singh, had been suffering from asthma and nerve-related ailments.

Family members reported that Singh was also grieving the loss of his wife, who died of cancer in 2013.

Police are conducting further investigations to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

An 80-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his licensed revolver in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Umrao Singh, was a resident of Suvidha Kunj in Pitampura, He was associated with the real estate business, he said.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received at the Mangolpuri police station, following which a team rushed to the spot and found Singh with a gunshot injury. He was declared dead during a medical examination.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Singh used his licensed revolver to shoot himself. No foul play is suspected at this stage, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Factors Leading to the Suicide

Family members told police that Singh had been suffering from asthma and nerve-related ailments for some time. His wife had died of cancer in 2013, and he is survived by two sons, both engaged in the real estate business, and married daughters.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.