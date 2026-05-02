Delhi Judicial Officer Death: Family Alleges Harassment

A Delhi Judicial Services officer's death is under investigation after family members alleged harassment, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Judicial Services officer Aman Kumar Sharma found dead at his residence in Safdarjung.

Family alleges harassment and raises concerns about the circumstances leading to the death.

Preliminary police inquiry suggests possible suicide by hanging; post-mortem conducted.

Family claims Sharma was under distress and complained of harassment in the days before his death.

Police are examining all angles and recording statements to determine the cause of death.

A Delhi Judicial Services officer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Safdarjung area, with family members alleging harassment and raising questions over the circumstances that led to the death, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar Sharma (30), is suspected to have died by suicide, with preliminary inquiry indicating death by hanging, police said in a statement.

They said a team rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call made by Aman's brother-in-law Shivam about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

However, the family has levelled serious allegations, claiming that Sharma had been under distress and had complained of harassment in the days leading up to his death.

Rajesh Sharma, a relative of the deceased, told PTI that Aman's father, Prem Sharma, was inconsolable on learning of his son's death and was "crying profusely" after the family received the information around 1.30 am.

"My son, who is Aman's brother-in-law, and my daughter-in-law had gone to Green Park, and Aman's body had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Rajesh Sharma said.

Family's Allegations of Harassment

Citing Prem Sharma's purported statement to police, he said Aman had called his father around 10 pm on the night of the incident and expressed distress.

"He told his father, 'I am very troubled and it has become difficult for me to live. I've been harassed for two months'," Sharma claimed.

According to the family, Prem Sharma rushed from Alwar and reached the residence around midnight. "Prem was told that Aman had a dispute with his wife who is also a judicial officer. Her sister is an IAS officer posted in Jammu," he said.

Details Surrounding the Incident

Sharma alleged that the couple had an argument during the night. "His wife was very angry and was shouting, while Aman was crying. Then suddenly everything went quiet," he said.

He claimed when Prem Sharma later tried to find his son, he was not in the room. "When he called Aman's phone, the ringtone came from inside the bathroom. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response," he said.

Neighbours were then alerted, and a rear window was used to look inside.

"Someone broke the glass pane and saw Aman hanging with a dupatta. He was brought down and taken to hospital," Rajesh Sharma said.

He also alleged that family members faced difficulties in contacting the woman's relatives and that some persons present at the house left abruptly.

Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and the circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.

Background and Further Investigation

According to official records, Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he had been serving as Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts since October 2025.

Further investigation is underway, police said.