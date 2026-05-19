HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Gang Members Arrested After Threatening Resident

Delhi Gang Members Arrested After Threatening Resident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 17:47 IST

x

Delhi Police have arrested four gang members, including a juvenile, for their involvement in murder, robbery, and using social media to threaten residents, seizing illegal firearms in the process.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest four gang members, including a juvenile, involved in murder and robbery.
  • The gang flaunted illegal firearms on social media to intimidate residents.
  • Arrests followed a complaint about threats related to a 2020 murder case.
  • Police seized illegal pistols and a scooter used by the gang members.
  • One of the arrested, Mohit, is a parole jumper in a 2021 murder case.

Four members of a gang, including a juvenile, involved in cases like murder and robbery, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Prince, alias Mohit alias Baba (25), Radhe (22), Shantanu alias Chika (18), and a juvenile.

 

Gang's Criminal History And Intimidation Tactics

Mohit and Radhe are habitual offenders with previous involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act violations, he added.

According to police, the gang members used to flaunt illegal firearms on social media to create fear among residents.

Threats And Police Action

The action was taken after a complaint by a resident of Jahangir Puri, Shoaib, alleging that Mohit had threatened him over a previous enmity linked to the 2020 murder of his brother Junaid Qureshi.

Shoaib alleged that Mohit and his associates uploaded videos on social media showing them firing outside his house while threatening to kill him and his family.

"On May 11, two armed boys also came outside the complainant's house and attempted to fire at the premises," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Arrest And Confessions

While monitoring their criminal activities online, police came across viral reels showing youths openly firing pistols.

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, police identified the accused and received a tip-off that Mohit would arrive in Shakurpur late on May 13 to meet an associate.

A team laid a trap and apprehended Mohit after a brief chase near Shakurpur.

"One illegal pistol along with a magazine containing three live cartridges of 7.65 mm calibre was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

During interrogation, Mohit allegedly confessed to his involvement in the 2020 murder of Junaid and disclosed the names of his associates involved in violent criminal activities.

Based on his inputs, Radhe and Shantanu were arrested while one juvenile was apprehended. Another illegal pistol was recovered from Radhe, police said.

Parole Violation And Further Investigation

Police said Mohit is also a parole jumper in a 2021 murder case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. He was released on parole in August 2025.

"He was actively involved in creating terror in the area through firing incidents and the circulation of videos on social media platforms," the officer added.

Police also seized a scooter allegedly used by Mohit.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Delhi Police Apprehend Four Juveniles In Stabbing Death
Delhi Police Nab Four Juvenile Drug Addicts for Stabbing and Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Four Juvenile Drug Addicts for Stabbing and Robbery
Delhi Boy Stabbed: Four Juveniles Arrested After Mayur Vihar Attack
Delhi Boy Stabbed: Four Juveniles Arrested After Mayur Vihar Attack
Four Arrested For Murder In Delhi's Prem Nagar
Four Arrested For Murder In Delhi's Prem Nagar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport1:22

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps community tradition alive3:25

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps...

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion Statement1:02

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO