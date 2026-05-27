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Missing Jharkhand Man Found Dead In Garwah Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:51 IST

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The decomposed body of a missing 65-year-old man was discovered in a forest in Jharkhand's Garwah district, prompting a police investigation to determine the cause of death.

Key Points

  • Sakal Korwa, 65, was reported missing from Dhobni village in Jharkhand.
  • The decomposed body was discovered in a forest near Kumba Kala village.
  • Police were alerted by villagers due to a foul smell emanating from the forest.
  • The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

A highly decomposed body of an elderly man who was missing since last Saturday has been recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's Garwah district, a police officer said.

Sakal Korwa, a 65-year-old resident of Dhobni village, had gone missing, and his family has been searching for him since then. Locals claimed that Korwa was a practitioner of the occult.

 

Police Investigate Discovery Of Body

On Tuesday night, police rushed to a forest under the Dhurki police station limit after villagers from nearby Kumba Kala village complained of foul smell, the officer said.

Korwa's body was found lying surrounded by stones, said Dhurki police station's officer in charge, Janardan Rout.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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