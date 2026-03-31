Woman's Semi-Nude Body and Youth's Partially Burnt Body Discovered in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the discovery of two unidentified bodies, a woman found semi-nude in Koderma and a youth partially burnt in Palamu, raising concerns about potential crimes.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points A semi-nude body of an unidentified woman was found in a forest near Pairi Mines in Koderma, Jharkhand.

Police are investigating the possibility of sexual assault and awaiting autopsy results.

A partially burnt body of an unidentified youth was discovered in Chhipadohar village, Palamu district.

The police are working to identify both bodies to expedite the investigation into the circumstances of their deaths.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the cause of death for both individuals.

Police said that a semi-nude body of a woman and partially burnt body of a youth were recovered in Jharkhand's Koderma and Palamu districts, respectively, on Tuesday.

The bodies were yet to be identified.

Koderma Police Station officer-in-charge, Vikash Paswan, told PTI that the body of the woman in her 30s was found in a forest near the Pairi Mines at Meghatari.

"We are trying to identify the woman. The body was inside a plastic sack alongside the road," the police officer said.

The police sent the semi-nude body for postmortem examination at the Koderma Sadar Hospital.

"Only after receiving the autopsy report, it can be ascertained if the woman was sexually assaulted or not," added the police official.

Discovery of Youth's Body

Meanwhile, the partially burnt body of the youth was found in the bushes near Sonpurwa Taad in Chhipadohar village under Bishrampur Police Station.

Alok Kumar Tutti, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bishrampur, stated, "The police are currently awaiting the identification of the body; once identified, the investigation will be expedited."

A source in the police said that the deceased was in his early 20s.

"The upper portion of the body is burnt, making identification difficult.

The deceased was wearing a white-and-black checkered full-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and white sports shoes, "the police officer said.

The body has been sent for post mortem to the Sadar Hospital in Medininagar.