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CRPF Commando Killed by Falling Tree During Storm in Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 15:24 IST

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A CoBra commando tragically died in Jharkhand after being struck by a falling tree during a storm, highlighting the dangers faced by security personnel in challenging environments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A CoBra commando died after a tree fell on him during a storm in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
  • The incident occurred at the CRPF camp in Saranda forest's Babudera during a storm.
  • The commando, Rakesh Kumar, sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi.
  • Kumar was part of the CRPF's elite CoBra battalion, engaged in anti-Naxal operations in the Kolhan area.

A CoBra personnel died after a tree fell on him during a storm in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the CRPF camp in Saranda forest's Babudera on Tuesday night, they said.

 

The young personnel, identified as Rakesh Kumar, sustained serious head injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi on Wednesday morning, they added.

However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

Kumar was part of the CRPF's elite CoBra battalion, which was engaged in anti-Naxal operations in the Kolhan area, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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