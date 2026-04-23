Body Of Woman Found Stuffed In Sack In Jharkhand River

Police in Bokaro, Jharkhand, are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in a sack floating in the Jamuniya river.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Body of a 25-year-old woman discovered in Jamuniya river, Bokaro, Jharkhand.

The woman's body was found stuffed in a plastic sack near Taranga Ghat.

Police suspect murder and have registered a case against unidentified persons.

The victim's face was disfigured, and she was wearing a mangalsutra and earrings.

The body of a 25-year-old woman stuffed in a plastic sack was found floating in the Jamuniya river in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Thursday.

Discovery of the Body

Locals spotted the sack near Taranga Ghat late on Wednesday night and alerted the police. The identity of the woman was yet to be ascertained, Chandrapura police station in-charge Vikram Kumar said.

Investigation and Post-Mortem

The body has been sent to Bokaro Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

Details of the Deceased

Police said the woman's face appeared to have been disfigured. She was wearing a mangalsutra and earrings.

Police Statement

"A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway," the officer said.

The discovery of the body has prompted a police investigation into a suspected murder. Such cases are typically investigated by local police forces, who gather evidence and attempt to identify suspects. The post-mortem examination will be crucial in determining the cause of death and potentially providing further leads for the investigation.