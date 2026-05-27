Two Deaths In Greater Noida: Man Found Hanging, Transgender Person Found Dead

Police in Greater Noida are investigating the deaths of a man found hanging in a park and a transgender person discovered with fatal head injuries in a rented room.

Key Points A 32-year-old man was found dead by hanging in a park in Greater Noida, with police investigating the circumstances.

A 35-year-old transgender person was discovered dead in a rented room in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, with head injuries.

Police are investigating the death of the transgender person as a potential murder, with local residents raising suspicions.

Forensic teams have been deployed to both locations in Greater Noida to gather evidence and aid in the investigations.

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in a park while a transgender person was found dead with head injuries in a rented room in two separate incidents in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

Man Found Dead in Park

In the first incident, police received information about a man allegedly dying by suicide inside a park under the Knowledge Park police station limits.

Police and a field unit forensic team reached the spot and found the body of Shivam (32), a native of Mahoba district who worked at an electric shop in Greater Noida, officials said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination after panchnama proceedings and further investigation is underway, police said.

Transgender Person's Death Investigated

In another incident, a 35-year-old trans person, identified as Manoranjan Sharma alias Chandini, was found dead in a rented room in Tugalpur village on Sunday, police said.

According to police, injury marks were found on the head of the deceased. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Local residents claimed that Chandini had been living in the village for a long time and suspected she was murdered, police added.