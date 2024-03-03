News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 dead after iron grille falls in Noida mall

2 dead after iron grille falls in Noida mall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 03, 2024 19:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two men died on Sunday allegedly after an iron grille fell on them inside a shopping mall in Noida Extension, police said.

The duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall when the iron structure fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said.

Both the victims, aged around 35, were residents of the Vijay Nagar area in adjoining Ghaziabad district, Katheriya said.

 

"The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot," he said.

Those killed have been identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, the officer said.

Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint is received from them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Malls suffer around Rs 3,000 cr loss due to lockdowns
Malls suffer around Rs 3,000 cr loss due to lockdowns
The Best Places To Shop In India...
The Best Places To Shop In India...
Mumbai malls get a security check
Mumbai malls get a security check
Vaughan questions Eng batters, demands accountability
Vaughan questions Eng batters, demands accountability
FPIs infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Indian equities in Feb
FPIs infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Indian equities in Feb
Shardul urges BCCI to relook next year's Ranji sked
Shardul urges BCCI to relook next year's Ranji sked
BJP's Asansol pick won't contest polls after backlash
BJP's Asansol pick won't contest polls after backlash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Security in shopping malls is a sham'

'Security in shopping malls is a sham'

It's raining malls in India this year

It's raining malls in India this year

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances