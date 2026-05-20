Two More Arrested In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case

In a tragic case of alleged dowry death in Greater Noida, police have made further arrests as the investigation into the woman's suspicious death continues amid accusations of murder and dowry demands.

Key Points Two more individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida.

The victim's family alleges she was murdered over dowry demands, while her in-laws claim she died after falling from the terrace.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The postmortem report revealed a brain bleed, rupture of internal organs, and multiple contusions on the victim's body.

The family alleges the accused were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and additional cash as dowry.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, officials said.

According to an official statement, Poonam (mother of the victim's husband) and Vinod (uncle of the husband) were arrested, while the husband, Hritik, and his father Manoj have already been arrested in the case.

Legal Proceedings and Charges Filed

Police said an FIR was registered at Ecotech-3 police station on May 17 under Sections 85 and 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Section 85 of the BNS pertains to subjecting a woman to physical, mental or dowry-related cruelty, while Section 80(2) deals with dowry death and prescribes punishment ranging from a minimum of seven years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Investigation Details and Allegations

A total of seven persons, four of whom have been arrested, were named in the FIR, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The case relates to the death of Deepika Nagar, who died on Sunday night after allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

While her in-laws claimed she died after falling from the building, her family has alleged that she was murdered over dowry demands and maintained that the death was neither accidental nor suicide.

Postmortem Findings and Family Claims

The postmortem report of the woman found a brain bleed, rupture of internal organs and multiple contusions on the body of the deceased, even as the police said that viscera samples had been preserved for forensic analysis following the autopsy.

According to the complaint lodged by Deepika's father Sanjay Nagar, she had called him shortly before the incident and told him that she was being assaulted by her in-laws over dowry demands.

The family alleged that the accused were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 45-50 lakh in cash.

Deepika's father claimed that he and some relatives had gone to her matrimonial home around 7 pm on Sunday in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

He alleged that at around 12.30 am, the family received a call from the in-laws informing them that Deepika had suffered a fall and asking them to reach Sharda Hospital.

"When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," Nagar said earlier, alleging that her body bore multiple injury marks and what appeared to be wounds caused by a screwdriver.

"My daughter has been killed for dowry," he alleged, adding that there were inconsistencies in the versions given by the in-laws regarding how she sustained the injuries.

Her relatives further alleged that she had been subjected to mental and physical harassment within months of her marriage in December 2024.

Police had earlier said videography of the postmortem examination was conducted and additional sections could be added depending on the forensic findings and progress of the investigation.