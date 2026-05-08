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Two Gardeners Found Dead At Under-Construction Hostel In Greater Noida

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 17:40 IST

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Two gardeners were discovered dead at a Greater Noida hostel, prompting a police investigation into a potential dispute and the involvement of a third individual.

Key Points

  • Two gardeners, Indra and Sheeshpal, were found dead at an under-construction hostel in Greater Noida.
  • Police suspect a third person, who was staying with the deceased and seen leaving the premises, is involved.
  • The three men reportedly consumed alcohol the night before, and a dispute may have occurred.
  • An investigation is underway, with police teams formed to locate and arrest the suspected third person.

Two gardeners were found dead inside a room at an under-construction hostel in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area on Friday, police said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Indra (45) and Sheeshpal (45), both residents of Meerut district.

 

Police Investigate Suspicious Circumstances

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra said police received information about two bodies lying inside the hostel premises located under Knowledge Park police station limits.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two men had arrived at the hostel two to three days ago to work as gardeners," Mishra said.

He said another man had accompanied them and all three were staying in the same room.

Possible Dispute and Suspect Identified

"On Thursday night, they consumed alcohol and possibly a dispute took place among them. CCTV footage shows the third person leaving the premises early Friday morning," the officer said.

Police suspect the involvement of the third person in the incident and have formed two teams to trace and arrest him, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem after completion of the panchnama procedure, police said.

A field unit and forensic team inspected the crime scene and further legal proceedings are underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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