Rediff.com  » News » Death and Destruction Stalk Ukraine

Death and Destruction Stalk Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
September 05, 2022 17:37 IST
The latest scenes from Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A woman weeps next to the body of her mother killed by shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers carry a coffin with one of 15 unidentified people killed by Russian troops when they occupied Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Debris is removed from a Russian night strike on a wholesale market in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters put out a fire in the destroyed wholesale market in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Broken windows of a damaged kindergarten following Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters
 

IMAGE: The Slovyansk kindergarten's debris-filled playground. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
