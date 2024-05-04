News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED files case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav over snake venom use

ED files case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav over snake venom use

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 04, 2024 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav and some others under the charge of suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted, official sources said Saturday.

IMAGE: YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav. Photograph: Courtesy Elvish Yadav/Instagram

The central agency has pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of a FIR and charge sheet filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh last month against him and other linked to him.

 

The alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties is under the scanner of the ED.

Yadav and some others linked to the case will be questioned as part of the investigation, the sources said.

Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him.

The 26-year-old YouTuber, also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code by the Noida police.

Yadav was among the six people named in an FIR lodged at Noida's Sector 49 Police Station on November 3 last year on a complaint from a representative of animal rights NGO People for Animals.

The five other accused, all snake charmers, were arrested in November and were later let out on bail by a local court.

The five snake charmers were arrested from a banquet hall in Noida on November 3 last year and nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued from their possession, while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized.

According to the police, Yadav was not present at the banquet hall then.

In April, the Noida police filed an over 1,200-page charge sheet in the case.

The charges included are snake trafficking, use of psychotropic substances and organising rave parties, the police had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Elvish Yadav says he hit the YouTuber because...
Elvish Yadav says he hit the YouTuber because...
YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked
YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In SP Citadel
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In SP Citadel
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Snake venom case: Youtuber Yadav sent to 14-day jail

Snake venom case: Youtuber Yadav sent to 14-day jail

YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances