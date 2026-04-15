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Home  » News » Kashmir IGP Orders усилен Efforts to Dismantle Drug Networks

Kashmir IGP Orders усилен Efforts to Dismantle Drug Networks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 21:50 IST

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In a bid to combat rising drug trafficking, the Kashmir Inspector General of Police has ordered a significant escalation in efforts to dismantle drug networks and enhance security measures across the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kashmir's IGP has ordered intensified efforts to dismantle drug networks across the valley.
  • The police are focusing on expediting legal action under the NDPS Act against drug peddlers.
  • Authorities are reviewing the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and conducting anti-drug awareness drives.
  • Security measures are being reinforced with increased patrolling in vulnerable areas to maintain peace.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi on Wednesday directed the force to intensify efforts and expedite legal action to effectively dismantle drug networks in the valley.

Birdi chaired a review meeting of Kashmir Zone at the Police Control Room here and conducted a comprehensive review of crime across the region, a spokesman said.

 

It comprised detailed presentations by senior superintendents of police (SSPs) from respective districts, who outlined the measures undertaken to curb criminal activities within their jurisdictions, the spokesman said.

Discussions primarily focused on the disposal of general crime cases, along with issues pertaining to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, absconders, and other offenses.

Preventive actions initiated under various laws, as well as pending inquest proceedings, were also examined, the official added.

Focus on Crime Prevention and Investigation

IGP Kashmir commended district police chiefs for sustained efforts in crime prevention and stressed the importance of enhancing the quality of investigations.

Birdi highlighted the need to improve conviction rates by developing a strong follow-up mechanism, particularly in cases related to narcotics and terrorism.

The IGP directed district SSPs to further intensify efforts and expedite legal action to effectively dismantle drug networks, the spokesman said.

'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and Security Measures

He also reviewed the progress of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' across the zone.

During the assessment, he took stock of enforcement measures, including the attachment of properties identified as proceeds of crime in NDPS cases and the arrest of drug peddlers.

He evaluated various awareness drives and anti-drug rallies aimed at sensitising youth against drugs.

While reviewing the security framework, IGP Kashmir directed officers to intensify area domination drives and night patrolling, especially in vulnerable locations, to reinforce the security grid.

Birdi reaffirmed the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police towards maintaining peace and security in the region, and urged officers to ensure transparency, accountability, and prompt disposal of cases to effectively safeguard the rights and safety of the public.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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