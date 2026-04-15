Jammu SSP Warns of Strict Action Against Drug Peddlers and Errant Police Officers

Jammu police are cracking down on drug peddling with a zero-tolerance approach under 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan', aiming to dismantle drug networks and rehabilitate victims amidst rising concerns of drug-related crime.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Jammu police intensify 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' with zero tolerance for drug peddling.

SSP warns of strict accountability for police officers, pledging action against drug networks.

Authorities highlight the alarming rise in 'chitta' drug peddling, calling it a conspiracy.

The anti-drug campaign focuses on enforcement, public awareness, and rehabilitation efforts.

Police aim to dismantle drug networks, rehabilitate victims, and prevent addiction-related crime.

Police here have intensified crackdown against narcotics under the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan', with Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh warning of strict accountability of police personnel, asserting that in any police station area, either the station house officer (SHO) will remain or the drug peddler -- "there is no place for both".

He termed the drug menace a conspiracy by the "enemy country" to push society into addiction, also flagging the alarming proliferation of the illicit trade, saying eight to ten new persons are taking to drug peddling every minute, particularly in the trade of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin).

"The anti-drug campaign launched on March 11 by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is being implemented in letter and spirit, with a zero-tolerance approach against narcotics. The campaign is being pursued on multiple fronts including strict enforcement, public awareness, and rehabilitation," the SSP told reporters here.

He noted encouraging signs, with some individuals voluntarily surrendering and families approaching authorities for help. "Earlier, these issues were hidden, but now we must openly discuss them in every household," he said.

The SSP said enforcement measures are being expanded to include cancellation of licences, blacklisting of vehicles, scrutiny of government benefits, and financial investigations into illicit assets.

Rising Concerns Over Drug Peddling

Flagging alarming rise in drug peddling, he said "the speed at which this is happening is extremely high. Even as we speak, I feel eight to ten new drug peddlers are being created. This is the pace, this is the seriousness with which the drug trade -- especially chitta business -- is spreading."

The officer said properties linked to drug activities had been demolished or attached during earlier phases of the campaign, and similar action will continue.

"This is not a small matter but a major conspiracy by our enemy country to push our entire society into addiction. This entire phenomenon of drug terrorism is part of a well-planned design," he said, seeking support of all members of society to wipe out the menace.

Referring to the contraband flowing into Jammu, he said, "We will target the entire supply chain and hit it hard -- very hard. I have issued clear directions: in any police station's jurisdiction, either the drug peddler will remain or the SHO -- there is no place for both."

He urged the public to actively support the ongoing 100-day drive. "Our goal is clear -- to dismantle the entire drug network, ensure that not a single peddler remains active, and rehabilitate victims to bring them back into society," he said, asserting that the battle against the drug menace has reached a critical stage, and must be brought to an end.

He noted addiction often drives users into crime, including theft, and eventually into drug peddling, creating a vicious cycle that fuels the illegal trade. "We must bring our youth out of this trap at any cost, and this is only possible when society stands united," he said.

Issuing a strong warning, he said those attempting to continue illegal drug activities by evading law enforcement are making a serious mistake. "No one involved in drug trafficking, at any level, will be spared. At the same time, innocent individuals will not be harassed," he asserted.