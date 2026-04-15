J&K Police Dismantle Interstate Drug Network, Arrest Key Kingpin

Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantle a major interstate drug network, arresting notorious kingpin Gulzar Ahmad and seizing heroin, revealing potential cross-border narco-terror links.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a major interstate narcotics network, arresting drug kingpin Gulzar Ahmad, wanted in 28 cases.

The arrested drug kingpin, Gulzar Ahmad, had been evading capture for over two decades and is linked to cross-border drug trafficking.

Police seized a Pakistan-made pistol and heroin, indicating a potential narco-terror link, which is under investigation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the financial trails and assets linked to the illicit drug trade.

The police have registered 103 cases related to drug peddling this year, seizing nearly 11 kg of heroin and blacklisting vehicles involved in drug activities.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a major narcotics network with interstate and cross-border links was busted with the arrest of most-wanted drug kingpin Gulzar Ahmad alias Lau Gujjar along with several of his associates. Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Joginder Singh said Gujjar had been supplying narcotics in bulk quantities across the region, and evading capture for more than two decades, terming his arrest a major breakthrough.

"He was a hardcore criminal and a key figure in the drug supply chain. His network has now been fully identified and dismantled," the SSP told reporters here.

He said Gujjar entered the criminal world as a bovine smuggler in 2006 before launching himself into drug trade around 2016, and scaling up operations by 2019.

A Pakistan-made pistol was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest on April 4, the SSP said, adding that three of his associated were also arrested and more than 700 grams of heroin was seized.

Interrogation of around 10 more suspects linked to the network is underway, while around two dozen other suspects have been identified and are under surveillance, he said.

Investigation and Further Actions

SSP Singh said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a superintendent of police rank officer has been constituted to probe the case, who would examine forward and backward linkages of the network including financial trails and assets created through illicit trade.

The police are trying to ascertain the source and the routes through which these illicit supplies entered India -- whether through Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir or through other border areas, he said.

Singh said the weapon recovered from the accused drug lord indicates a Pakistan link. "We are investigating that aspect as well, pointing towards broader narco-terror angle."

The SSP said Gujjar was wanted in at least 28 cases in Jammu district alone and dozens of FIRs are registered against him in other states under different identities.

Crackdown on Drug Syndicates

Highlighting the crackdown against drug syndicates, he said police have so far registered 103 cases related to drug peddling in Jammu district this year.

Out of these, nine cases involve commercial quantities of contraband.

Nearly 11 kg of heroin has been seized, along with poppy husk, ganja, controlled medication capsules, and other such contraband, he said, adding around 20 driving licences have been cancelled, and nearly 200 vehicles linked to drug activities have been blacklisted.