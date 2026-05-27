Cow Slaughter Suspect Arrested After Police Encounter In Saharanpur

A suspect involved in cow slaughter cases was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a police encounter, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities.
Key Points
- Suspect arrested in Saharanpur after encounter with police.
- The accused is allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases.
- Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from the suspect.
- The arrested suspect has a history of criminal activity including robbery and theft.
A suspect in cow slaughter cases was arrested after an encounter with police on the Vikas Nagar-Saharanpur road here, police said on Wednesday.
A country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and three live .315 bore cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.
Details of the Police Encounter
Behat police station in-charge, Priya Yadav said police were conducting a checking drive when a motorcycle carrying two persons was spotted approaching at high speed.
When police signalled the riders to stop, they allegedly opened fire on the police team and tried to flee towards a canal road, the officer said.
Police chased the suspects and the motorcycle slipped on a dirt track near a field, following which one of the accused again fired at the police, she added.
Arrest and Investigation
Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the accused. He was arrested and admitted to a primary health centre, police said.
The arrested accused was identified as Salman, a resident of Raipur village.
Police said another accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness and a combing operation is underway to trace him.
Accused's Criminal History
According to police, Salman is a history-sheeter with over a dozen cases related to cow slaughter, robbery, theft and smuggling registered against him in different police stations across the district and neighbouring areas.