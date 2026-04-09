Cow Slaughter Suspect Nabbed Following Shootout with Shahjahanpur Police

An individual accused of cow slaughter was arrested in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a dramatic police encounter involving gunfire, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce laws related to cow protection.

Key Points An accused in a cow slaughter case, Bhura alias Bhuriya, was arrested in Shahjahanpur after a police encounter.

The incident occurred during a police check when the accused attempted to flee on a motorcycle.

Bhura sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire with the police and was subsequently arrested.

Bhura has over 10 registered cases against him, primarily related to cow slaughter and other offences, in Shahjahanpur and nearby districts.

Police are currently searching for Bhura's associate who managed to escape during the encounter.

An accused in a cow slaughter case was arrested after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said the incident took place on Wednesday when police were carrying out checking in the New Kakra area and spotted two persons riding a motorcycle.

On seeing the police, the duo attempted to flee but lost control due to high speed and the motorcycle skidded after a short distance.

He said one of the suspects opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing.

In the exchange, the accused, identified as Bhura alias Bhuriya (32), sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

The other accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness, he added.

Police arrested the injured accused on the spot and admitted him to the Government Medical College, Dixit said.

Accused's Criminal History

The SP said Bhura has more than 10 cases registered against him in Shahjahanpur and nearby districts, mostly related to cow slaughter and other offences.

A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to trace his absconding associate, police added.