Cow Slaughter Accused Held After Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

A man wanted in connection with a cow slaughter case was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following a police encounter, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce laws related to cow protection.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A wanted man, Asif, involved in a cow slaughter case, was arrested after a police encounter in Saharanpur.

Asif sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and was subsequently arrested by the police.

An associate of Asif, named Adil, was also apprehended by the police during the operation.

Police recovered illegal firearms and impounded a motorcycle without a number plate from the accused.

Asif has multiple cases registered against him, including charges of cow slaughter and Arms Act violations.

A man wanted in a case related to cow slaughter, and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested following an encounter here, while one of his associates was also apprehended, officials said on Saturday.

Police Chase and Apprehension

Behat Circle Officer (CO) Priya Yadav said police were conducting a vehicle checking drive near the Shahpur turn on Janta Road on Friday night, when two suspicious individuals were seen approaching on a motorcycle.

When the police signalled them to stop, the duo attempted to flee towards Sansarpur, she added.

During the ensuing chase, the speeding motorcycle skidded and crashed, following which the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, the officer said.

Accused Sustains Injury

Police retaliated and one of the accused, identified as Asif, sustained a bullet injury on his left leg before being overpowered and arrested, Yadav said.

An illegal country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one spent shell were recovered from each of the two accused, Asif and Adil, and the motorcycle, which did not bear a number plate, was also impounded.

Criminal History

The CO said eight cases involving charges of cow slaughter, assault, and Arms Act violations are registered against Asif, who was declared a wanted fugitive in a cow slaughter case lodged at Behat police station.

Four criminal cases are also registered against Adil at different police stations in the district, she said.

Asif has been admitted to a primary health centre, and further legal action is being taken against both accused, the police said.