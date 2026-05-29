AAP MP's Code Of Conduct Case Hearing Delayed

The hearing for AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Model Code of Conduct violation case has been delayed after the investigating officer failed to appear in court, raising questions about the progress of the election violation case.

Key Points Hearing for AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Model Code of Conduct violation case adjourned due to investigating officer's absence.

The case relates to an alleged unauthorised election meeting during the 2021 Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Sanjay Singh's counsel stated the investigating officer was required to record his statement.

A case was registered against Singh and others for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the panchayat polls.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for the Model Code of Conduct violation case on June 15.

A Model Code of Conduct violation case hearing with AAP MP as one of the accused could not be held on Friday as the investigating officer failed to appear in the court.

Noting his absence, the MP-MLA court posted the matter for hearing on June 15.

Investigating Officer's Absence Causes Delay

Sanjay Singh's counsel, Madan Pratap Singh, said that the investigating officer was required to appear today to record his statement, but he did not show up.

Before this, the investigating officer also failed to appear in court on May 21.

Details of the Alleged Violation

The case pertains to an election meeting allegedly held without permission in Hasanpur village under the Bandhua Kala Police Station jurisdiction during Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on April 13, 2021.

The police alleged that the gathering, organised in support of district panchayat member candidate Salma Begum, was held in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Charges and Previous Court Actions

A case was registered against Singh, 12 named and 45 unidentified workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After investigation, the police chargesheeted 11 persons, including Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari and Jagdish Yadav. The other accused are out on bail.

The court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, over his repeated absence.

Singh surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released on two sureties and a personal bond.