Hearing Deferred In Sanjay Singh Model Code Violation Case

The hearing for AAP leader Sanjay Singh's model code of conduct violation case has been deferred by a Sultanpur court due to the absence of the investigating officer, pushing the proceedings to May 14.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Hearing in Sanjay Singh's model code of conduct violation case deferred.

The investigating officer's absence led to the postponement of the hearing.

The case relates to alleged violations during the 2021 panchayat elections.

Sanjay Singh surrendered in July 2024 and was released on bail.

The hearing in a model code of conduct violation case involving AAP leader Sanjay Singh was deferred by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Thursday after the investigating officer failed to appear for deposition.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 14.

Details of the Case Against Sanjay Singh

Advocate Madan Pratap Singh, appearing for the AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said the case was registered at Bandhua Kalan police station and is currently under trial in the MP-MLA court.

He said almost all evidence in the case has already been recorded and the investigating officer's testimony was scheduled for Thursday. However, the hearing could not proceed due to the officer's absence.

"The court has now fixed May 14 for the next hearing, when the investigating officer's statement is likely to be recorded," the counsel said.

Background of the Model Code Violation

The case pertains to an alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the three-tier panchayat elections in April 2021.

According to the prosecution, an election meeting in support of district panchayat member candidate Salma Begum was organised without permission in Hasanpur village under Bandhua Kalan police station area on April 13, 2021.

Police had registered a case against Sanjay Singh, 12 named persons and 45 unidentified supporters in connection with the matter.

After investigation, charges were filed against 11 accused, including Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari and Jagdish Yadav.

Legal Proceedings and Bail

Other accused in the case had earlier secured bail. A bailable warrant had also been issued against Sanjay Singh due to his repeated absence from court proceedings.

In July 2024, the AAP leader surrendered before the court and was released after furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond.

Earlier, in June last year, the special court had rejected discharge applications moved by the accused and framed charges after taking cognisance of the chargesheet.