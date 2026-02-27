HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Witnesses Cross-Examined in Sanjay Singh Poll Code Case

Witnesses Cross-Examined in Sanjay Singh Poll Code Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 21:56 IST

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's poll code violation case saw witnesses cross-examined in a Sultanpur court, marking a key development in the legal proceedings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Witnesses were cross-examined in the poll code violation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Sultanpur court.
  • The case involves an unauthorized gathering in support of a district panchayat member in April 2021.
  • Sanjay Singh's lawyer cross-examined the police personnel who wrote the FIR.
  • The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 12 to continue the cross-examination process.
  • Sanjay Singh surrendered to the court in July 2024 after a bailable warrant was issued due to non-appearance.

Witnesses were cross-examined during the hearing in an MP-MLA court here on Friday in a poll code violation case involving Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

The court has set March 12 as the date for the next hearing.

 

Singh's lawyer, Madan Singh, stated that evidence was to be presented at Friday's hearing.

Ajit Kumar, who wrote the FIR (police personnel), appeared in court and recorded his statement, after which the defence (Sanjay Singh's lawyer) cross-examined him.

The investigating officer in the case, Anoop Kumar Singh, was also present in court, whose main examination has already been completed.

On March 12, the cross-examination process will continue.

Details of the Alleged Violation

It is alleged that there was an unauthorised gathering on April 13, 2021 in Hasanpur village under Bandhuakala police station area in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum.

Police had registered a case against 12 people including Sanjay Singh and 45 unidentified supporters.

After investigation, charge sheet was filed against 11 people. Other accused in the case had earlier secured bail.

A bailable warrant was issued against the AAP leader due to repeated non-appearance. He surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond.

In June last year, the special court rejected a discharge application filed by the defence and framed charges against the AAP MP after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimeelectionNews

RELATED STORIES

Punjab BJP Seeks Probe into Accused's Death in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Punjab BJP Seeks Probe into Accused's Death in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Sanjay Raut acquitted in defamation case
Sanjay Raut acquitted in defamation case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Akali Dal, Congress Leaders Visit Family of Man Killed in Gurdaspur Encounter
Akali Dal, Congress Leaders Visit Family of Man Killed in Gurdaspur Encounter
Kejriwal, Sisodia Get Clean Chit in Liquor Policy Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains0:38

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO