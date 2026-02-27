Witnesses Cross-Examined in Sanjay Singh Poll Code Case

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's poll code violation case saw witnesses cross-examined in a Sultanpur court, marking a key development in the legal proceedings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Witnesses were cross-examined during the hearing in an MP-MLA court here on Friday in a poll code violation case involving Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

The court has set March 12 as the date for the next hearing.

Singh's lawyer, Madan Singh, stated that evidence was to be presented at Friday's hearing.

Ajit Kumar, who wrote the FIR (police personnel), appeared in court and recorded his statement, after which the defence (Sanjay Singh's lawyer) cross-examined him.

The investigating officer in the case, Anoop Kumar Singh, was also present in court, whose main examination has already been completed.

On March 12, the cross-examination process will continue.

Details of the Alleged Violation

It is alleged that there was an unauthorised gathering on April 13, 2021 in Hasanpur village under Bandhuakala police station area in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum.

Police had registered a case against 12 people including Sanjay Singh and 45 unidentified supporters.

After investigation, charge sheet was filed against 11 people. Other accused in the case had earlier secured bail.

A bailable warrant was issued against the AAP leader due to repeated non-appearance. He surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond.

In June last year, the special court rejected a discharge application filed by the defence and framed charges against the AAP MP after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.