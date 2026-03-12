Sanjay Singh's Model Code Violation Case Adjourned

A Sultanpur court has adjourned the hearing for AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Model Code of Conduct violation case, highlighting ongoing legal proceedings related to the 2021 panchayat elections.

Hearing in a case related to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct involving AAP MP Sanjay Singh was deferred on Thursday by an MP/MLA court here as some witnesses failed to appear.

The court fixed March 19 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Defence counsel Madan Pratap Singh said evidence could not be presented as the witnesses were not present in the court.

On February 27, Ajit Kumar, who wrote the FIR, had appeared before the court and recorded his statement, following which the defence counsel cross-examined him.

Background of the Case

The case pertains to violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the three-tier panchayat elections on April 13, 2021, when it was alleged that an unauthorised meeting was organised in Hasanpur village of Bandhua Kala police station area in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum.

Police had registered the case against Singh along with 12 named persons and 45 unidentified supporters.

After completion of the investigation, a total of 11 people were made accused in the case.

Other accused in the matter have already been granted bail. As Singh had remained absent from court proceedings for a long period, the court had issued a bailable warrant against him.

In July 2024, Singh surrendered before the court and was released after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each along with a personal bond.