Sanjay Singh's Model Code Violation Case: Cross-Examination Over

The cross-examination of a key witness has concluded in the Model Code of Conduct violation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Uttar Pradesh, with the next hearing set for May 21.

Key Points Cross-examination of a prosecution witness completed in the case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The case relates to alleged Model Code of Conduct violations during the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 2021.

Constable Pankaj Kumar's statement was recorded and cross-examined.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 21 for presentation of remaining evidence.

The cross-examination of a prosecution witness was completed on Thursday in a Model Code of Conduct violation case involving AAP MP Sanjay Singh in an MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district, with the next hearing scheduled for May 21.

Key Witness Testimony in Sanjay Singh Case

During Thursday's hearing, the statement of constable Pankaj Kumar was recorded and the defence also completed his cross-examination, lawyers said.

According to the prosecution, Kumar was accompanying then Station House Officer Praveen Singh at the time of the alleged incident.

Background of the Model Code Violation Case

Defence counsel Madan Pratap Singh said the case was registered at Bandhua Kala police station and the trial is currently underway in the MP-MLA court.

He said most of the evidence in the case has already been recorded and the process of examination and cross-examination of the witness was completed on Thursday.

The court has fixed May 21 for the next hearing, when the remaining evidence will be presented, he added.

Details of the Alleged Violation

The case pertains to an election meeting allegedly held without permission in Hasanpur village under the Bandhua Kala police station area during the three-tier Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on April 13, 2021.

Police had alleged that the meeting, organised in support of district panchayat member candidate Salma Begum, had violated the Model Code of Conduct.

A case was registered against Singh, 12 named and 45 unidentified workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After investigation, police chargesheeted 11 persons, including Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari and Jagdish Yadav.

The other accused had already secured bail.

The court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, over his repeated absence.

Singh surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released on two sureties and a personal bond.