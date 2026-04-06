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Court Cross-Examines Investigating Officer in Sanjay Singh's Model Code Violation Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 22:44 IST

A Sultanpur court advanced the case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh for a 2021 Model Code of Conduct violation, holding a cross-examination and setting a new hearing date.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sultanpur court cross-examined the investigating officer in the case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
  • The case stems from an unauthorised public meeting held during the 2021 three-tier panchayat elections in support of a district panchayat member.
  • The next hearing in the Sanjay Singh Model Code violation case is scheduled for April 20.
  • Sanjay Singh previously surrendered to the court in July 2024 and was released on bail after a bailable warrant was issued due to his absence.

A court here on Monday conducted cross-examination of the investigating officer in a case related to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct involving AAP MP Sanjay Singh and fixed April 20 as the next date of hearing, lawyers said.

The proceedings took place in the MP/MLA court in Sultanpur, where investigating officer Anoop Kumar was cross-examined, defence counsel Madan Singh said. He said the court has now scheduled the next hearing for April 20.

 

The case pertains to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the three-tier panchayat elections in 2021.

According to the prosecution, an unauthorised public meeting was held on April 13, 2021, in Hasanpur village under Bandhua Kala police station area in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum.

Police had registered a case against Sanjay Singh along with 12 named and 45 unidentified supporters. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against 11 accused, including Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari and Jagdish Yadav.

Earlier on February 27, Ajit Kumar who wrote the FIR had recorded his statement in court and was cross-examined by the defence, while the main examination of IO Singh had already been completed. The hearing on March 19 was adjourned due to absence of witnesses.

Other accused in the case have already been granted bail. The court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against Sanjay Singh due to his repeated absence. He later surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each along with a personal bond.

In June last year, the special court had rejected a discharge plea filed by the accused and framed charges after taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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