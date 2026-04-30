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Three Die In Head-On Motorcycle Crash In Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 11:58 IST

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A tragic motorcycle accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of three people after a head-on collision, highlighting the dangers of speeding and negligent driving.

Key Points

  • A head-on motorcycle collision in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in three fatalities.
  • The accident occurred near Balarpura village under the Ater police station area.
  • Speeding and negligence are suspected to be the primary causes of the deadly motorcycle crash.
  • One person remains seriously injured and is receiving treatment at the district hospital.

A couple and another person were killed while one was injured after two motorcycles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night near Balarpura village under the Ater police station area.

 

After being alerted, emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and sent the four victims to the hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead, Ater police station in-charge Chhatrapal Singh Tomar said.

The fourth person, who was seriously injured, was undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Investigation Into Deadly Motorcycle Collision

The two motorbikes collided head-on, throwing all four riders off the road, and the victims kept lying there for about half an hour after the accident, eyewitnesses claimed.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred due to speeding and negligence, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Prajapati (32), Soniram Prajapati (34), and Anup Jatav (18), the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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