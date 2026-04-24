Potholes Blamed After Truck Kills Couple In Madhya Pradesh

A couple tragically died in Madhya Pradesh after a truck overturned on their motorcycle due to potholes, highlighting the dangers of poor road conditions and sparking renewed calls for road repairs.

Key Points A couple died in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, after a truck carrying rice overturned onto their motorcycle.

The accident occurred near Jevnara village on the Seoni-Balaghat road, allegedly due to potholes.

Local residents have protested the poor condition of the Seoni-Balaghat road, citing previous accidents.

The road, approved for four-laning, is riddled with potholes, posing a risk to motorists.

A couple riding a motorcycle was killed after a rice-laden truck overturned onto them apparently due to potholes on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Friday evening, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 pm near Jevnara village on the Seoni-Balaghat road under Barghat police station limits, about 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Couple Killed Due To Poor Road Conditions

The deceased were identified as Deep Singh Chauhan (50) and his wife Durga Bai (45), Barghat police station house officer Mohneesh Singh Bais told PTI.

He said the couple was returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding when the truck, carrying rice, lost control allegedly due to potholes on the road and overturned onto them on a bridge over the Hirri river.

Investigation Underway After Fatal Accident

The couple got trapped under the vehicle, while the truck driver also sustained serious injuries in the accident. Police rushed to the scene and, with the help of a crane, pulled out the couple and took them to a community health centre in Barghat, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

A case was registered against the truck driver and further investigation was underway.

Local Residents Protest Over Dangerous Potholes

Local residents alleged the poor condition of the Seoni-Balaghat road, a state highway, has led to several accidents in the past. They said the road is riddled with potholes, posing risks to motorists.

Residents earlier staged protests demanding repair and upgradation of the road, which has been approved for four-laning, but work was yet to begin.