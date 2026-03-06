HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guna Accident: Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives

Guna Accident: Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 18:51 IST

A tragic road accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child, after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including a 7-year-old boy, died in a road accident near Jhagar village in Guna district.
  • The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle.
  • One person sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
  • Police are investigating the incident to identify the vehicle involved and determine the cause of the accident.

Three persons, including a 7-year-old boy, died and another suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Jhagar village in Fatehgarh area, about 25 kilometres from Guna, he said.

 

Details of the Incident

"Four persons were on the motorcycle. They were headed towards Guna from Fatehgarh. Mukesh Bhil alias Baddu Bhil (25), Shankar Bhil (45), Shankar's son Deepak (7) died. Babulal (28) sustained serious injuries. They are related to each other and hail from Semra village," Jhagar outpost in-charge Assistant Sub Inspector Anil Kadam said.

It is suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle, causing it to fall on the road, he added.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
