HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident

Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 12:15 IST

A tragic motorcycle accident in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to another, prompting a police investigation into the collision.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals died in a head-on motorcycle collision near Sumer village in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The accident occurred on Sagar Road under Begumganj police station limits, approximately 80 km from the district headquarters.
  • Amar Singh Bansal, 40, died at the scene, while Nitin Rawat, 18, succumbed to injuries during treatment.
  • Monu Kurmi, 20, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.
  • Police have initiated an investigation into the fatal motorcycle accident in Raisen.

Two persons were killed and one suffered serious injuries after two motorcycles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near the Sumer village bridge on Sagar Road under Begumganj police station limits, 80 km from the district headquarters.

 

The motorbikes coming from opposite directions collided head-on, Begumganj police station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Uike told PTI.

Amar Singh Bansal (40), a resident of neighbouring Sagar district, died on the spot, while a rider of the other motorbike, Nitin Rawat (18), died during treatment at Sagar Medical College.

Rawat's friend Monu Kurmi (20) was injured and his condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimeaccidents

RELATED STORIES

Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh
Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh
2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral
2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO