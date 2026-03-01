Two Die in Raisen Motorcycle Accident

A tragic motorcycle accident in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to another, prompting a police investigation into the collision.

Two persons were killed and one suffered serious injuries after two motorcycles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near the Sumer village bridge on Sagar Road under Begumganj police station limits, 80 km from the district headquarters.

The motorbikes coming from opposite directions collided head-on, Begumganj police station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Uike told PTI.

Amar Singh Bansal (40), a resident of neighbouring Sagar district, died on the spot, while a rider of the other motorbike, Nitin Rawat (18), died during treatment at Sagar Medical College.

Rawat's friend Monu Kurmi (20) was injured and his condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation, he added.