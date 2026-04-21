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Couple Die In Hit-And-Run, Baby Found Alive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: April 21, 2026 16:09 IST

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A tragic hit-and-run in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of a young couple, leaving behind a surviving three-month-old infant.

 

Key Points

  • A couple died in a suspected hit-and-run incident near Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Their three-month-old infant was discovered crying near their bodies.
  • The accident occurred on a service lane of the Ganga Expressway.
  • Police have launched a manhunt for the driver involved in the hit-and-run.
  • The infant is safe and has been handed over to the family.

A motorcycle-borne couple was killed in an alleged hit-and-run Tuesday morning near the Sedhamau underpass here, police said. A three-month-old infant was found crying beside their bodies.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The accident occurred in a service lane of the Ganga Expressway in the Pachdevra Police Station area, they said.

 

According to locals, villagers headed to their fields spotted a damaged motorcycle, the bodies of a man and a woman, and an infant wailing.

The police were alerted, following which a team reached the spot.

Victims Identified, Investigation Underway

The deceased were identified as Siyaram, 22, and his wife, Neelam, 20, both residents of Gahwara village under Pali Police Station limits.

The couple died on the spot, the police said.

According to their family, the two were returning to the village with their infant daughter from a wedding in Nathingla village in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district.

Circle Officer Shahabad Jai Narayan said the infant was safe and handed over to family.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, and a manhunt was launched to nab the absconding driver, he said.

Hit-and-run cases in India often attract charges under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with causing death by negligence. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the vehicle and driver involved, potentially using CCTV footage from the expressway.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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