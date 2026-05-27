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Couple Found Dead In UP, Suspected Suicide Due To Childlessness

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 14:02 IST

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A couple in Uttar Pradesh was found dead in a suspected suicide, highlighting the profound impact of childlessness on mental health and relationships.

Key Points

  • A couple in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead, suspected of suicide.
  • Police suspect the couple's distress over childlessness after 14 years of marriage as the primary cause.
  • Family members reported the couple had been seeking treatment for mental stress related to not having children.
  • Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation, including forensic analysis, to determine the exact cause of death.

A couple was found hanging from a tree in a field in Rashidpur village here on Wednesday, with police suspecting suicide because of stress over not having children, officials said.

Investigation Into Couple's Death Underway

The bodies of Bhanu Pratap (38) and his wife Rama Devi (35) were found around 500 metres from their house after locals spotted them at about 3 am and alerted police, Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said.

 

According to police, the couple had been married for nearly 14 years and had no children.

Family Reveals Couple's Mental Distress

Family members told investigators that the couple had been under mental stress over the issue and had sought treatment in Agra and Aligarh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ilamaran visited the spot and directed officials to conduct a detailed probe. A forensic team and dog squad also collected evidence from the scene.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests the couple shared cordial relations but remained distressed due to childlessness. However, all other angles are also being examined," Pandey said.

Villagers Report Missing Wife

Villagers claimed Rama Devi had gone to the fields on Tuesday evening and did not return.

Some locals suspect that Bhanu Pratap may have taken the extreme step after finding his wife hanging, though police have not officially confirmed the sequence of events.

Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination report is received.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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