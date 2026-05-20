Teen Couple Found Hanging In UP Village: What We Know

A teenage couple in Uttar Pradesh were found dead in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths.

Key Points A teenage boy and girl were found dead, hanging from a tree in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Police suspect the deaths are a result of suicide due to a romantic relationship between the teens.

The families were related, and marriage talks were reportedly underway.

The boy's family was hesitant to proceed with the marriage due to another unmarried brother.

A teenage boy and girl, who had a romantic relationship, were found hanging from a tree in a village here on Wednesday, with police suspecting that the duo may have died by suicide.

Details of the Incident

According to police, the deceased boy was a resident of Ramvapur Goriya village under Ranipur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, while the girl was a local resident.

The girl's father told police that his daughter had left home around 3 pm on Wednesday saying she was going out to relieve herself.

About an hour later, the family was informed that the bodies of the boy and girl were hanging from a tree in a field from a noose fashioned out of a white scarf, the father said.

Family Connections and Marriage Discussions

The deceased boy's elder brother said he had married the girl's elder sister six years ago and the two families were related.

"Due to the family relationship, both used to visit each other's homes frequently. They were in love and talks regarding their marriage were also going on," he said.

He added that the boy was the youngest among three brothers and the family was hesitant to solemnise his marriage immediately as the middle brother was yet to be married.

Police Investigation Underway

A large number of villagers gathered at the scene, located under Katra Bazar police station area, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Inspector (Crime) Manoj Pathak said the case appears to be suicide.

"A field unit was called to collect evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway," he said.

Police has not disclosed names of the victims stating they are both minors.