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UP Lovers Die By Suicide Fearing Separation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 15:22 IST

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In a tragic turn of events, a young couple in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide, reportedly fearing separation due to the woman's impending marriage to another person.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A young couple in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide.
  • The couple feared separation as the woman was scheduled to marry someone else on June 19.
  • The bodies were found hanging in their respective homes in Ramchaura village.
  • Police are investigating the matter and recording statements from family members.

Two young lovers allegedly hanged themselves to death in their respective houses here, a month before the woman's wedding to someone else, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Ramchaura village under the Kokhraj police station area here, they said.

 

Both deceased were residents of the same village, the police said.

Couple Feared Separation Due To Impending Wedding

Komal was scheduled to get married to someone else on June 19, following which, the couple feared they would not be able to meet each other again, officials said.

Their bodies were found hanging from ceiling fans inside their homes on Friday morning, the police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Family members of both the deceased told police that they were unaware of their relationship and said the tragedy could have been avoided had they known about the affair.

Circle Officer Sirathu Satyendra Tiwari said police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

"The matter is being investigated, and further legal action is being taken. Statements of family members are also being recorded," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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