Couple And Daughter Killed In Wardha Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Wardha claimed the lives of a couple and their six-year-old daughter when their moped was struck by a tipper truck on the Hinganghat national highway stretch.

Key Points A family of three died in Wardha after their moped was hit by a tipper truck.

The accident occurred on the Hinganghat stretch of the national highway.

Gajanan Wankhade, his wife Pallavi, and their daughter Aarohi were killed in the collision.

Doctors declared all three dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

A couple and their 6-year-old daughter were killed on Friday after their moped was hit by a tipper truck in Wardha district, a police official said.

Details Of The Fatal Road Accident

The incident took place on the Hinganghat stretch of the national highway, he added.

"Gajanan Wankhade (45), his wife Pallavi Wankhade (38) and their daughter Aarohi were coming on a moped from Jangona towards Hinganghat to buy clothes, when a tipper truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their two-wheeler," the official said.

The three were declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, the Hinganghat police station official said.