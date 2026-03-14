Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Girl, 2, Killed by Truck as Mother Watched

In a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh, a two-year-old girl was killed by a speeding truck while walking with her mother, prompting a swift response from villagers who apprehended the fleeing driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was fatally struck by a speeding truck in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh.

The tragic road accident occurred while the girl was walking alongside her mother.

The impact of the speeding truck was severe, resulting in the child's immediate death at the scene.

The truck driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police.

The incident highlights the dangers of speeding vehicles and the need for increased road safety measures in Madhya Pradesh.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck while she walked alongside her mother in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police said on Saturday.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded after the accident on Friday, as the wailing mother was seen gathering the toddler's mutilated remains from the road and placing them in a polythene bag, they said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon at Bamhauri village under Kotwali police station limits, about 20 km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Shafeeq Khan said.

Srishti Yadav, an anganwadi helper, was walking home carrying one child in her arms and holding the hand of her daughter Aakriti, when a speeding truck hit the girl, crushing her, he said.

The impact was so severe that the child's body got stuck on the road and blood splattered onto the exterior of a school located on the roadside, he said.

The official said that truck driver Panchulal Yadav, a resident of neighbouring Seoni district, tried to flee after the accident, but villagers chased him for around 7 km before catching him and handing him over to the police, Khan said.