Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Girl, 2, Killed by Truck as Mother Watched

In a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh, a two-year-old girl was killed by a speeding truck while walking with her mother, prompting a swift response from villagers who apprehended the fleeing driver.
Key Points
- A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was fatally struck by a speeding truck in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh.
- The tragic road accident occurred while the girl was walking alongside her mother.
- The impact of the speeding truck was severe, resulting in the child's immediate death at the scene.
- The truck driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police.
- The incident highlights the dangers of speeding vehicles and the need for increased road safety measures in Madhya Pradesh.
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck while she walked alongside her mother in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police said on Saturday.
Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded after the accident on Friday, as the wailing mother was seen gathering the toddler's mutilated remains from the road and placing them in a polythene bag, they said.
The accident occurred in the afternoon at Bamhauri village under Kotwali police station limits, about 20 km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Shafeeq Khan said.
Srishti Yadav, an anganwadi helper, was walking home carrying one child in her arms and holding the hand of her daughter Aakriti, when a speeding truck hit the girl, crushing her, he said.
The impact was so severe that the child's body got stuck on the road and blood splattered onto the exterior of a school located on the roadside, he said.
The official said that truck driver Panchulal Yadav, a resident of neighbouring Seoni district, tried to flee after the accident, but villagers chased him for around 7 km before catching him and handing him over to the police, Khan said.