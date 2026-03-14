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Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Girl, 2, Killed by Truck as Mother Watched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 10:32 IST

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In a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh, a two-year-old girl was killed by a speeding truck while walking with her mother, prompting a swift response from villagers who apprehended the fleeing driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was fatally struck by a speeding truck in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The tragic road accident occurred while the girl was walking alongside her mother.
  • The impact of the speeding truck was severe, resulting in the child's immediate death at the scene.
  • The truck driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police.
  • The incident highlights the dangers of speeding vehicles and the need for increased road safety measures in Madhya Pradesh.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck while she walked alongside her mother in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police said on Saturday.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded after the accident on Friday, as the wailing mother was seen gathering the toddler's mutilated remains from the road and placing them in a polythene bag, they said.

 

The accident occurred in the afternoon at Bamhauri village under Kotwali police station limits, about 20 km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Shafeeq Khan said.

Srishti Yadav, an anganwadi helper, was walking home carrying one child in her arms and holding the hand of her daughter Aakriti, when a speeding truck hit the girl, crushing her, he said.

The impact was so severe that the child's body got stuck on the road and blood splattered onto the exterior of a school located on the roadside, he said.

The official said that truck driver Panchulal Yadav, a resident of neighbouring Seoni district, tried to flee after the accident, but villagers chased him for around 7 km before catching him and handing him over to the police, Khan said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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