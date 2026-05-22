Palghar Couple Held Over Illicit Affair Murder

A couple in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man involved in an illicit affair with the wife, leading to a police investigation.

Key Points A couple in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old man.

The murder is believed to be the result of an illicit relationship between the victim and the wife of the accused.

The couple allegedly lured the victim to a secluded spot, intoxicated him, and then attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Police have arrested both the husband and wife and are conducting further investigations into the crime in Palghar.

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing a 33-year-old person in Maharashtra's Palghar district over his illicit relationship with the woman, police said on Friday.

Ataneshbhai Rajan Machhi, a resident of Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, was found dead with severe injuries, following which his father filed a complaint on May 20, said inspector Ajay Gorhad of Talasari police station.

Investigation and Arrest

Acting on inputs, police took into custody prime suspect Jerry Babu Machhi (36), a resident of Palgaon Mahadev Faliya in Valsad district of neighbouring Gujarat.

"Preliminary investigation showed that the murder was the fallout of a love affair between the deceased and the suspect's 32-year-old wife," Gorhad added.

Motive Behind the Murder

The couple used to quarrel frequently over the woman's relationship with the victim. "The husband had reprimanded his wife several times and warned that he would kill her if she did not end the affair," the official said.

Police said the couple eventually decided to eliminate the victim. "They lured the victim to a secluded spot near the Kurje dam (in Palghar). They made him drink heavily, and once he was highly intoxicated, they attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him," the official added.

Ongoing Investigation

Both the man and his wife have been placed under arrest, and the Talasari police are conducting further investigations into the crime, he added.