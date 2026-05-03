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Mumbai Man Stabbed To Death Over Suspected Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 03, 2026 18:14 IST

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A 24-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death in Mulund, Mumbai, allegedly due to a suspected affair, leading to the arrest of the accused and sparking a police investigation into the Mumbai murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Mulund, Mumbai.
  • The murder is allegedly linked to a suspected affair between the victim and the accused's wife.
  • The accused, Rakesh Dhivar, has been arrested by Mumbai police.
  • The incident occurred near Sainath Plaza on JN Road in Mulund.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Mulund in north-east Mumbai allegedly over a suspected affair, a police official said on Sunday.

Details of the Mumbai Stabbing Incident

The incident took place on Saturday night near Sainath Plaza on JN Road, he added.

 

"Accused Rakesh Dhivar believed his wife and deceased Santosh Kumar Wakeel Bind were having an affair. They had an argument on this on Saturday night, which escalated into a stabbing incident that resulted in Bind's death. Dhivar has been arrested," he said.

Further probe into the murder case is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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