HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Drishyam-style' murder: Wife took help of husband's brother to lay tiles

'Drishyam-style' murder: Wife took help of husband's brother to lay tiles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 11:49 IST

x

A 28-year-old woman arrested along with her paramour in connection with the murder of her husband had hired a mason for digging a pit at her home in Nallasopara in Palghar district to bury her husband, police said.

IMAGE: Chaman Devi and her lover killed her husband and buried him inside her house. Photograph: X

The accused woman, identified as Chaman Devi, told the mason that she was constructing a new toilet. After burying the body of her husband, Vijay Chouhan (34), she took the help of one of her brothers-in-law to lay the tiles.

 

Her brother-in-law was not aware that Chouhan was buried in the pit, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Suhas Bavche.

Devi and her paramour Monu Sharma (20) were arrested from Pune on Tuesday evening, a day after the decomposed body of Chouhan was exhumed from the couple's home at Gangnipada in Nallasopara, a distant suburb of Mumbai.

Bavche said the police discovered the identity of Devi when they spotted her with the victim's son in Hadapsar area, and the scarf she had covered her face with drifted, leading to her arrest.

He said Monu Sharma is studying in the final year of BSC (IT) in a college.

Earlier in the day, a court in Palghar district remanded Devi and Sharma in police custody till July 30.

According to police, the duo killed Chouhan and buried his body under floor tiles around two weeks ago.

The crime came to light when two brothers of Chouhan went to his home, which was filled with a foul smell emanating from the floor. Neighbours informed Chouhan's brothers that he had not been seen since July 10, and Devi had also been missing since July 19, said police.

On being alerted, a police team arrived at the house and exhumed the body in the presence of doctors, forensic experts and local tehsildar.

Bawche told reporters that the two accused were next-door neighbours. "They wanted to get married, but saw Chouhan as a hurdle. They then decided to kill him," the officer said.

He said three probe teams of Pelhar police worked on several inputs to trace the duo to Pune's Hadapsar area, around 270km from Palghar, and nabbed them.

They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (murder), 238 (destruction of evidence) and 3(5) (common intention) and further investigation was underway, according to police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens
Man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens
Wife sedates man, lover electrocutes him in Delhi murder
Wife sedates man, lover electrocutes him in Delhi murder
Give shock if...: Wife's chats with lover reveal murder plot
Give shock if...: Wife's chats with lover reveal murder plot
When The Wife Turned Murderer
When The Wife Turned Murderer
Maha woman kills husband 15 days after wedding; held
Maha woman kills husband 15 days after wedding; held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 2

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer0:20

PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer

Gujarat ATS arrests four Al-Qaeda operatives in coordinated crackdown5:11

Gujarat ATS arrests four Al-Qaeda operatives in...

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK3:51

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD