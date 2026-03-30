Constable Dies, Another Injured in Raisen Truck Collision

A police constable tragically died in a road accident in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, after their scooter collided with a truck, prompting an investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A police constable in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, died in a road accident involving a truck and a scooter.

The accident occurred on the Raisen bypass at the Gopalpur intersection.

Another person, a stenographer, was seriously injured and referred to Bhopal for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision.

A police constable was killed and another person was seriously injured when their scooter collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district shortly after midnight on Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred at around 12.30 am at the Gopalpur intersection on the Raisen bypass.

Constable Naman Mudgal (23), a resident of Narmadapuram, was returning to his residence in the police lines along with a stenographer posted at the Superintendent of Police's office.

Their two-wheeler collided with a truck parked on the roadside. Mudgal died on the spot, while the other person was seriously injured, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpushe said.

The injured person was provided initial treatment at the district hospital, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Bhopal, he said.

The police registered a case in connection with the incident and were investigating it, he added.