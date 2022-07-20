News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Container truck mows down cop in Gujarat during check, driver flees

Container truck mows down cop in Gujarat during check, driver flees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 20, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A police constable on vehicle-checking duty died after being run over by a truck in Gujarat's Anand district early Wednesday morning, an official said.

IMAGE: The container truck that mowed down police constable Karansinh Raj in Anand, Gujarat, July 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A container truck mowed down constable Karansinh Raj (40) around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town, he said.

"The constable was grievously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died around 11.30 am," said deputy superintendent of police DH Desai.

 

The driver left the truck at the spot and ran away, and efforts were on to nab him, the official said, adding that the truck was not found to be carrying any suspicious cargo.

Constable Raj was attached to the Borsad town police station and carrying out vehicle checking at the time of the incident. When he tried to wave down the container truck, it did not stop.

"The constable and a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan accompanying him chased the truck for a few kilometres in a private vehicle and overtook it," Desai said.

"Raj got down and signalled the truck driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the truck ran over him," Desai said.

The truck driver has been identified, he said.

The incident took place a day after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he was trying to stop ran over him in Haryana's Nuh district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ASI killed, 2 cops hurt in Srinagar terrorist attack
ASI killed, 2 cops hurt in Srinagar terrorist attack
JK: Cop killed, 4 security personnel hurt in attack
JK: Cop killed, 4 security personnel hurt in attack
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
BJP big guns take on Cong over Parliament washout
BJP big guns take on Cong over Parliament washout
NSE case: Ex-Mumbai PC sent to 9 days' ED custody
NSE case: Ex-Mumbai PC sent to 9 days' ED custody
10% quota for Agniveers in central forces: Govt in RS
10% quota for Agniveers in central forces: Govt in RS
Shastri's solution for cricket's scheduling woes...
Shastri's solution for cricket's scheduling woes...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held

Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held

Cattle smuggling pickup van runs over Ranchi woman cop

Cattle smuggling pickup van runs over Ranchi woman cop

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances