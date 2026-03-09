HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Meghalaya Accident: Scooter Riders Die After Bus Collision

Meghalaya Accident: Scooter Riders Die After Bus Collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 14:51 IST

x

A tragic scooter accident in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district resulted in the deaths of two individuals after a collision with a bus, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals died in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, after their scooter collided with a bus.
  • The accident occurred near Umran Dairy as the victims were returning from a church gathering.
  • The scooter riders allegedly attempted to overtake the bus, leading to the fatal collision.
  • Eliphast Umbah died at the scene, while Ribansuk Syngkli succumbed to injuries in hospital.
  • Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the Meghalaya road accident.

Two persons were killed in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district after their scooter was allegedly hit by a bus when they were trying to overtake it, police said on Monday.

The accident happened near Umran Dairy around 8 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning from the Presbyterian Synod in Diwon, they said.

 

The men, who were riding a scooter, allegedly attempted to overtake a bus that was also returning from the Church gathering. During the attempt, they were struck by the bus, police said.

While Eliphast Umbah (24) of Umdohkha died on the spot, Ribansuk Syngkli (29) of Bhoirymbong succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Umsning Community Health Centre, they said.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing
Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing
Siblings Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Sehore
Guna Accident: Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives
Guna Accident: Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus
Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Drone visuals show grand preparations for DMK's conference at Siruganur2:48

Drone visuals show grand preparations for DMK's...

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

Watch! Crater debris seen at the site of Iranian missile attack in Central Israel1:44

Watch! Crater debris seen at the site of Iranian missile...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO