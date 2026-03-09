Meghalaya Accident: Scooter Riders Die After Bus Collision

A tragic scooter accident in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district resulted in the deaths of two individuals after a collision with a bus, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals died in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, after their scooter collided with a bus.

The accident occurred near Umran Dairy as the victims were returning from a church gathering.

The scooter riders allegedly attempted to overtake the bus, leading to the fatal collision.

Eliphast Umbah died at the scene, while Ribansuk Syngkli succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the Meghalaya road accident.

Two persons were killed in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district after their scooter was allegedly hit by a bus when they were trying to overtake it, police said on Monday.

The accident happened near Umran Dairy around 8 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning from the Presbyterian Synod in Diwon, they said.

The men, who were riding a scooter, allegedly attempted to overtake a bus that was also returning from the Church gathering. During the attempt, they were struck by the bus, police said.

While Eliphast Umbah (24) of Umdohkha died on the spot, Ribansuk Syngkli (29) of Bhoirymbong succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Umsning Community Health Centre, they said.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, police said.