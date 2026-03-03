HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Car Drags Police Motorcycle for 5km in Mau, Constable Injured

Car Drags Police Motorcycle for 5km in Mau, Constable Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 21:44 IST

A police constable in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, sustained injuries after a car allegedly rammed his motorcycle and dragged it for 5km during a reckless escape, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the driver.

Key Points

  • A police constable in Mau, UP, was injured after a car rammed his motorcycle and dragged it for 5 km.
  • The driver attempted to flee the scene, dragging the motorcycle from Kotwali to Dakshin Tola police station area.
  • Police have seized the vehicle and identified the accused as Vivek Yadav, launching a search operation.
  • Another police officer sustained injuries while attempting to intercept the vehicle during the chase.
  • A case has been registered against the accused driver based on a complaint by the injured constable.

A police constable was injured after a car allegedly rammed his motorcycle here and dragged it for nearly 5 km while attempting to flee, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have seized the vehicle and launched raids to apprehend the absconding driver, they said.

 

The incident took place within the city limits, with the constable's motorcycle dragged from the Kotwali police station area to the Dakshin Tola police station area, causing panic among residents, officials said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has been released by the police.

Details of the Incident

According to officials, the offending vehicle hit the motorcycle near the Mau Roadways area. When police personnel attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated and continued driving towards Mirzahadipura Chowk, dragging the damaged bike along the road for around 5 km.

Another police personnel sustained injuries while trying to intercept the vehicle during the chase, police said.

Investigation and Identification

The accused has been identified as Vivek Yadav, a resident of Rastipur village. The car involved in the incident is registered in the name of Jayaram Yadav, officials said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured constable Ravikant, a case has been registered against the accused driver at Kotwali police station.

A senior official said strict action would be taken once the accused is arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Arrested for Setting Official's Vehicles on Fire Over Girlfriend's Job
Man Arrested for Setting Official's Vehicles on Fire Over Girlfriend's Job
UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike
UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP
Delhi Excise Constable, Driver Kidnapped and Assaulted
Delhi Excise Constable, Driver Kidnapped and Assaulted
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO