Car Drags Police Motorcycle for 5km in Mau, Constable Injured

A police constable in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, sustained injuries after a car allegedly rammed his motorcycle and dragged it for 5km during a reckless escape, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the driver.

A police constable was injured after a car allegedly rammed his motorcycle here and dragged it for nearly 5 km while attempting to flee, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have seized the vehicle and launched raids to apprehend the absconding driver, they said.

The incident took place within the city limits, with the constable's motorcycle dragged from the Kotwali police station area to the Dakshin Tola police station area, causing panic among residents, officials said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has been released by the police.

Details of the Incident

According to officials, the offending vehicle hit the motorcycle near the Mau Roadways area. When police personnel attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated and continued driving towards Mirzahadipura Chowk, dragging the damaged bike along the road for around 5 km.

Another police personnel sustained injuries while trying to intercept the vehicle during the chase, police said.

Investigation and Identification

The accused has been identified as Vivek Yadav, a resident of Rastipur village. The car involved in the incident is registered in the name of Jayaram Yadav, officials said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured constable Ravikant, a case has been registered against the accused driver at Kotwali police station.

A senior official said strict action would be taken once the accused is arrested.