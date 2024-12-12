Cop dies after car collides with Rajasthan CM's convoy

An assistant sub inspector of traffic police died and six others were injured when two vehicles of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade met with an accident in Jagatpura area of Jaipur on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharma was going to attend a programme of Laghu Udyog Bharti in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest.

Seven persons -- five policemen and two others-- were injured in the collision near Akshaya Patra Chauraha on Jagatpura road.

Sharma stopped and rushed a critically injured man to the hospital in his car and other injured were also admitted in the hospital.

Ramnagaria Police Station SHO Arun Kumar said the CM's carcade was moving on Jagatpura road when a car came from the wrong side and collided with an escort vehicle.

Another vehicle in the carcade also was hit.

The SHO said that five policemen and two other persons were injured. The injured were admitted to different hospitals, he added.

ASI Surendra Singh, who was controlling traffic at the intersection, succumbed to critical head injury during treatment.

A taxi car did not stop despite indication by theI and entered the road from the wrong side and collided with the escort vehicle. The vehicles got damaged.

The chief minister later met the injured and enquired about their well-being. He did not attend the programme.

Four police personnel -- ACP Traffic Aamir Hassan, constables Balwan Singh, Rajendra Singh and Devendra Singh -- and two other persons Pavan Kumar and Amit Kumar Aulia were also injured.

A case has been registered with the Ramnagaria Police Station in connection with the incident.

The chief minister expressed his condolence on the ASI's death.

'The death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra Ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad,' Sharma said.

'In this hour of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured,' he posted on X.