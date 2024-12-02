News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » IPS officer on way to first posting dies in accident

IPS officer on way to first posting dies in accident

Source: PTI
December 02, 2024 11:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 26-year-old IPS officer on his way to take up his first posting died in a road accident in Hassan district of Karnataka, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Harsh Bardhan was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, the police said.

 

According to the police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report for duty as a probationary assistant superintendent of police in Holenarasipur.

Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, the police said, adding his father is a sub-divisional magistrate.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences to the officer's family.

"Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS office. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off," he said in a post on 'X'.

"I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan's soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family of the deceased," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ex-NITI Aayog employee dies in freak accident in UK
Ex-NITI Aayog employee dies in freak accident in UK
Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in US car crash
Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in US car crash
Four Indians charred to death in US road accident
Four Indians charred to death in US road accident
11 Non-MBBS Career Options After NEET
11 Non-MBBS Career Options After NEET
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trn pre-IPO shrs to lift soon
Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trn pre-IPO shrs to lift soon
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Birthday ride goes wrong, student killed in SUV mishap
Birthday ride goes wrong, student killed in SUV mishap
11 killed, 25 hurt as Maha govt bus overturns in Gondia
11 killed, 25 hurt as Maha govt bus overturns in Gondia

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances