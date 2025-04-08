Sambhal mosque in spotlight again over ASI signboard

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal is once again in the spotlight, this time over a new signboard sent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which labels the mosque as “Juma Masjid” instead of its commonly known name.

IMAGE: Police personnel install metal detectors at the entrance of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The blue-coloured ASI board, currently kept at the Satyavrat police outpost, is expected to be installed soon, replacing the older sign that bore the name “Shahi Jama Masjid.”

ASI's counsel Vishnu Sharma told PTI, “An ASI board was earlier installed outside the mosque but was allegedly removed by certain individuals who replaced it with a board calling it 'Shahi Jama Masjid'. The new board has been issued in accordance with the name recorded in ASI documents, which is 'Juma Masjid'.”

Sharma said a similar blue ASI board is already present inside the mosque premises bearing the same name.

The ASI has not yet said anything regarding the timing of the installation of the new signboard.

The Mughal-era mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era mosque, in which four people were killed, while several others sustained injuries.