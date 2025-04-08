HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ozone pollution poses major threat to India's staple foods

Ozone pollution poses major threat to India's staple foods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 12:23 IST

x

Ozone pollution, a lesser-known but potent threat, could drastically reduce agricultural yields in the country, according to a new study by IIT-Kharagpur.

IMAGE: Labourers drying the paddy crops at the New Grain market in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Severe risks of surface ozone pollution on India's major food crops have also been underscored in the research by Prof Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath and his team at the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL), IIT-Kharagpur.

The Indian and world staple food grains wheat, rice and maize are highly vulnerable to the increasing surface ozone pollution, it said.

 

Published under the title 'Surface ozone pollution-driven risks for the yield of major food crops under future climate change scenarios in India', the study noted that to protect crop health and ensure food security, atmospheric pollution must be reduced and monitored, an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.

Surface ozone is a strong oxidant that damages plant tissues, leading to visible foliar injuries and reduced crop productivity. Using data from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project phase-6 (CMIP6), the research assessed historical trends and future projections of ozone-induced yield losses in wheat, rice, and maize, he said.

The findings indicate that under high-emission scenarios with insufficient mitigation, wheat yields could suffer an additional 20 per cent reduction, while rice and maize may experience losses of around seven per cent.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain and Central India are particularly vulnerable, where ozone exposure could exceed safe limits by up to six times, the study showed.

This could have severe consequences for global food security, as India is a major food grain exporter to several Asian and African nations, it said.

Implementing effective emission reduction strategies could significantly enhance agricultural productivity and safeguard global food supplies, said the study, which has been published in the prestigious journal 'Environmental Research', the spokesperson added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Heatwaves intensify, La Nina may not help: Scientists
Heatwaves intensify, La Nina may not help: Scientists
Climate change: 'World in worse situation'
Climate change: 'World in worse situation'
India to face more heatwaves this summer: IMD
India to face more heatwaves this summer: IMD
'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'
'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'
'Climate Change Is The Main Villain'
'Climate Change Is The Main Villain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Taste Of Home Favourites: 11 Khichdi Recipes

webstory image 3

11 Tomato Recipes From Breakfast To Dinner

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid Trump tariff turmoil1:02

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid...

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park2:09

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at...

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj Kumar's prayer meet1:03

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD