HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala temple panel disbanded for playing RSS prayer song

Kerala temple panel disbanded for playing RSS prayer song

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 13:04 IST

x

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to dissolve the advisory committee of a temple in the Kollam district where the RSS ‘gana geetham’ (prayer song) was sung during a musical concert.

Photograph: Courtesy, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kollaam

The TDB, which manages the majority of temples in the Travancore region of Kerala, alleged serious lapses on the part of the committee of the Manjipuzha temple in Kottukal.

It was alleged that in addition to rendering the RSS prayer song, flags and pillars were also erected on the temple premises, and the Kottarakkara Devaswom assistant commissioner conducted an investigation into this, the TDB said.

Based on the report by the assistant commissioner of Kottarakkara Devaswom, TDB officials said the Kottukkal Manjipuzha temple advisory committee would be dissolved immediately.

The TDB pointed out that flags of political parties, religious and communal organisations, or flags resembling them, should not be hoisted or symbols displayed in the temple or temple premises, as per a high court order. In this regard, a meeting of district deputy devaswom commissioners, assistant devaswom commissioners, and devaswom commissioners was held at the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters on Tuesday.

The TDB said that if political, religious and communal organisations are allowed to hoist their flags or propagate their ideology in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board, strict action will be taken against the officials responsible for it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala temple staffer resigns amid caste discrimination row
Kerala temple staffer resigns amid caste discrimination row
In a first, Kerala temple body to appoint ST priest
In a first, Kerala temple body to appoint ST priest
Was A TN Temple Sealed For This Reason?
Was A TN Temple Sealed For This Reason?
The Dalit priest who made history
The Dalit priest who made history
DMK leader abuses Dalit for entering TN temple
DMK leader abuses Dalit for entering TN temple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Taste Of Home Favourites: 11 Khichdi Recipes

webstory image 3

11 Tomato Recipes From Breakfast To Dinner

VIDEOS

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj Kumar's prayer meet1:03

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj...

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Ukraine introduces Bohdana - first NATO-standard howitzer3:23

Ukraine introduces Bohdana - first NATO-standard howitzer

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD