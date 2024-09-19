News
Believe it or not, this accident had survivors!

Believe it or not, this accident had survivors!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 19, 2024 17:30 IST
Five college students were injured when their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail that pierced through the middle of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, the police said.

IMAGE: Wrecked remains of a car after it met with an accident, at Geeta Colony flyover in New Delhi, September 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Hyundai Venue car had five occupants, four of them students of Delhi University colleges, who were returning from a birthday party at a pub in neighbouring Gurugram.

 

They have been hospitalised, the police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control leading to the crash, the police said, adding that the incident occurred on the stretch of road from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony.

Ashwani Mishra, 19, a first-year student at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College had rented the car for a night to celebrate his birthday.

Mishra, Ashwani Pandey, 19, and Keshav, 20, all residents of east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, along with Krishna, 18, who lives in Saket and Ujjawal, 19, a resident of Chhatarpur in south Delhi, drove to 'Zee Town', a pub in Gurugram on Wednesday night.

On the way back, Mishra was at the wheel of the car, the police said.

"While crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Mishra got distracted while changing the song playing on his mobile phone and lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with the railing," the police said in a statement.

The police said Mishra, Pandey, Keshav, and Krishna are students of Delhi University colleges while Ujjwal studies at a private college.

Among the five admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, the condition of Mishra and Pandey is critical, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
