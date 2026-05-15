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Home  » News » Police Constable Injured In Accidental Firing In Rajasthan

Police Constable Injured In Accidental Firing In Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 18:00 IST

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A police constable in Rajasthan sustained injuries after his service weapon accidentally discharged during cleaning, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • A police constable in Rajasthan was injured due to an accidental firing.
  • The incident occurred while the constable was cleaning his service weapon at the Mundawar police station.
  • The injured constable was immediately taken to a hospital in Behror for treatment.
  • Police officials have launched an inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accidental firing.

A police constable was injured after his service weapon allegedly went off accidentally in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Friday, officials said.

Accidental Firing Incident Details

The incident took place when constable Harpal was cleaning his weapon, and it accidentally discharged, injuring him at the Mundawar police station,they said.

 

On hearing the gunshot, other policemen rushed to the spot and moved Harpal to a hospital in Behror.

Investigation Launched

Police officials reached the spot after the incident and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances.

The matter was being treated prima facie as an accident, though all angles were being examined, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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